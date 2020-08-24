BANGOR — A 10-year-old child died from injuries sustained in a minivan crash, police said.

The crash happened on Saturday evening when a minivan driven by Stephen Fiddie, 49, of Hermon, struck a building.

Fiddie was in the vehicle with Holly Fiddie, 50, and Micah Fiddie, 10, both of Levant, at the time.

Police said the three occupants were taken for medical care, but the boy died. Police are still investigating how the crash happened.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: