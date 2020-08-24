Three Sanford firefighters have tested positive for COVID-19, but other members of the department are still waiting for results from tests done more than three days ago, according to the Sanford Fire Fighters Association.

The union announced the outbreak Monday morning and called attention to the length of time some firefighters have been waiting for results. Ten union members have not received their results.

The Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classifies an outbreak at three or more cases that are connected. The outbreak has not been announced by the CDC.

“Everyone here at the Sanford Fire Department has been united in working as fast as we can to mitigate the spread of this virus by ensuring that everyone infected has been quickly removed from service and quarantined in order to protect the health and safety of our department, our families and our community,” Eric Beecher, President of IAFF Local 1624, said in a statement. “We were led to believe that the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was going to take our tests and get us the results as soon as possible, but unfortunately we are still waiting for the results from the testing facility of ten of our members over 72 hours after they were tested.”

Beecher urged state public health officials to act immediately to release these tests “so we can do everything we can to curb the spread of this potentially life-threatening virus.”

Assistant Fire Chief Robert Arnold said the three positive cases are the first for the 50-member department since the start of the pandemic. He said testing began locally last week, then was transferred to the state. He hopes results for the remaining tests are received Monday.

Despite the positive tests, Arnold said the department is able to cover staffing using overtime as needed. Access to the station is limited and staff are increasing the use of PPE, he said.

“Sanford Fire Department is still here and able to perform our responsibility to the community,” Arnold said. “We’re taking all the precautions necessary to keep ourselves and the community safe.”

The department continues to follow CDC guidelines for critical employees by wearing personal protective equipment on calls, including N95 masks, gowns, eye protection and gloves whenever there is contact with the public, Beecher said.

The department’s supply of PPE is monitored daily and there is currently an adequate supply, Arnold said.

Michael Crouse, president of the Professional Fire Fighters of Maine, said Gov. Janet Mills and her administration need to make rapid COVID-19 testing a priority when an outbreak occurs at a firehouse and ensure the results are available immediately to protect frontline workers, their families and the community.

“The coronavirus outbreak at the Sanford Fire Department underscores how critical it is to ensure that our first responders are given top priority in receiving direct access to COVID-19 testing and that they receive their results in a timely fashion,” Crouse said in a statement. “By not immediately giving these first responders access to testing and rapid results, it adds an additional stress to our members as they are greatly concerned for the well-being of the citizens they protect as well as their coworkers and their families.”

Maine’s cumulative cases rose to 4,335 on Sunday, according to the Maine CDC. Of those, 3,890 have been confirmed by testing and 445 are considered probable cases of COVID-19. There have been 131 deaths from COVID-19 in Maine.

