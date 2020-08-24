Jaquile Coleman Submitted photo

LEWISTON — The search for Jaquile Coleman, charged in a warrant with the shooting death of a Lewiston woman last week, continued for a third consecutive day Monday, according to Lewiston police Lt. David St. Pierre.

Coleman, 26, was charged in the death of Natasha Morgan, 19, Friday in front of a home at 175 Scribner Blvd. at about 4 p.m.

Witnesses reported seeing a man speed away in a car that was found abandoned nearby.

