Heritage Trolley Ride

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Seashore Trolley Museum, 195 Log Cabin Road, Kennebunkport, $12, $10 seniors, $9.50 for ages 6-15, $5 for ages 3-5, free for under 3. trolleymuseum.org

They don’t have a streetcar named desire, but as the largest electric railway museum in the world, the Seashore Trolley Museum has an incredible collection of vehicles from almost every city in the U.S. that had streetcar systems, along with other vehicles from around the world. Take a ride on a vintage trolley from the early 1900s and then walk the museum grounds to see a centuries worth of mass transit artifacts. You can also check out three trolley display carhouses, where you’ll see many cars in the process of restoration. Perhaps you’ll even spot spot the famous Golden Chariot. Pop into the shop for a snack or souvenir, or bring a lunch to eat at a picnic table. This museum is off the rails when it comes to railway history, so get your caboose in gear and plan a visit.

‘New Mainers: Portraits of Our Immigrant Neighbors’

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Through Sept. 30. Brick Store Museum, 117 Main St., Kennebunk, $5, free for under 16. brickstoremuseum.org

Jan Pieter van Voorst van Beest’s collection of images from the book “New Mainers: Portraits of Our Immigrant Neighbors” are on display at the Bauman Family Gallery at the Brick Store Museum. You’ll see 26 photos by the fine-art photographer exploring the lives and histories of recent immigrants to Maine that will offer a compelling glimpse into their lives.

Moo’vin in the Pasture: Walk with Cows

10 a.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 9. Wolfe’s Neck Center, 184 Burnett Road, Freeport, $8. wolfesneck.org

Moo-ve over boring walks, here’s your chance to roam the pastures at Wolfe’s Neck Center, where you’ll find several cows you can get up close and personal with. You’ll observe them as they forage for food, and a guide will share how they care for the animals and the land they’re on. You’ll also hear about why farmers rotate cows between different pastures and how the milking herd always gets the best grasses and feed. As long as you keep an eye out for cow patties, it’s sure to be udderly terrific!

Farnsworth Art Museum

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Monday. Farnsworth Art Museum, 16 Museum St., Rockland, $15, $13 seniors, $10 students, free for 16 and under and Rockland residents. farnsworthmuseum.org

You don’t really need a reason to hit Maine’s gorgeous midcoast region, but we’ll offer up one anyway. The Farnsworth Art Museum is following CDC guidelines and welcoming visitors to check out its vast collection. Current exhibits include “Maine: The Farnsworth Collection,” “Transforming the Ordinary: Women in American Book Cover Design,” “First to Hail the Rising Sun: Maine Through the Eyes of its Artists” and “At Home in New England,” among others. Go see some art, it’ll do you a world of good.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: