BOWDOIN — Police say a woman reported missing — Jessica Woerter Giberson, 43, of Bowdoin — is safe in Mississippi.

Giberson’s family went to the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office Sunday afternoon to report her missing. Patti Kennett said Tuesday morning that no one had heard from her sister since Saturday.

Chief Deputy Brett Strout later confirmed that the sheriff’s office was investigating Giberson’s whereabouts. The sheriff’s office had issued a national alert to law enforcement agencies to be looking for her.

Kennett said her sister had been last seen at her Bowdoin home at around 10 p.m. Saturday.

“Her husband had gone to bed and when he woke up she was missing,” Kennett said Tuesday morning. “She was gone.”

At around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Strout said Giberson, who saw a Facebook post that reported her missing, contacted a local law enforcement agency in Mississippi. The agency confirmed that she was safe and notified the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office.

Strout said no one from his office spoke to Giberson. He doesn’t know why she traveled out of state without telling anyone where she was going. He said the sheriff’s office isn’t investigating her disappearance further now that they have confirmed she is safe.

Despite family members making numerous attempts to reach Giberson, there has been no response, Kennett said Tuesday morning.

“It is unlike her,” Kennett said. “She had a lot of positive things going on that is prompting us to be concerned because this would be unlike her to just up and leave with no word or having absolutely no contact — and when her two older daughters have attempted to contact her.”

After learning her sister was found, Kennett said she still hadn’t spoken to Giberson and doesn’t know why she left without telling them where she was going. Kennett assumes she is with a family member who lives in Mississippi.

“We do have a sense of relief that she’s been found and that we know where she is and that she’s safe,” Kennett said.

Attempts to reach Giberson Tuesday afternoon were unsuccessful.

