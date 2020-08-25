Maine is reporting 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and no additional deaths.

Also, 22 more Mainers have recovered from the disease, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine CDC director, will brief the media at 2 p.m. on the latest developments.

Overall, there have been 4,368 cases of COVID-19, 131 deaths and 3,784 recoveries. Per capita, Maine has had among the lowest rates of virus prevalence in the nation. Currently, Maine is third-lowest in the nation for virus cases per capita over the previous week, behind only New Hampshire and Vermont, according to the Harvard Global Health Institute.

The Maine CDC is tracking several current outbreaks, including three cases at the Sanford Fire Department, an outbreak at the York County Jail that has so far sickened 15 and a wedding reception in Millinocket where at least 53 connected to the reception have fallen ill.

The positivity rate in Maine remained low Monday, with 0.67 percent of all tests coming back positive. The seven-day average of daily positive tests was 0.76 percent. A lower positivity rate gives state health workers a better chance to control outbreaks through tracking down contacts of those who test positive and isolating those who may be contagious.

The national average is 5.4 percent, a decline of about 3 percentage points over the past month.

This story will be updated.

