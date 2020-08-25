Jason Joyce, a lobsterman from Swan’s Island speaks from Washington during the second night of the Republican National Convention on Tuesday. Joyce said he supports President Trump’s trade deal, prompting a rebuke from the state’s Democratic Party, which says the deal has done more to hurt the lobster industry than aid it. Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via AP

A Maine lobsterman spoke in favor of President Trump’s trade policies during the Republican National Convention on Tuesday, earning a rebuke from the state’s Democratic Party, which faults Trump for hurting the industry.

Swan Island’s lobster harvester Jason Joyce said he was skeptical of Trump in 2016 and didn’t support him then, but has since come around because of the president’s trade deals. He referenced last week’s announcement that the European Union agreed to drop its 8 percent tariff on U.S. lobsters for the next five years. The EU has also agreed to work to make the move permanent.

Joyce also said he approves of Trump’s June move to reopen the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument, off the New England coast, to commercial fishing.

“As long as Trump is president, fishing families like mine will have a voice,” Joyce said.

Related

Day 2 of Republican convention includes the first lady, a Maine lobsterman and a pardon

Maine Democrats said before Joyce’s speech on Tuesday that Trump has done more to hurt the lobster fishery than aid it. Trump’s trade hostilities with China have taken a valuable market away from the U.S. lobster industry, Maine Democratic Party Chair Kathleen Marra said.

“Trump’s failed trade war with China upended Maine’s vital lobster industry and turned hardworking lobstermen and women into collateral damage,” Marra said. “He promised us better trade deals, but instead he instead got played by China, and Maine workers got the bill.”

Maine is the center of the U.S. lobster industry, and the business is central to the state’s economy, tourism and culture. Lobster fishers have had several strong years at Maine’s docks. They have topped 100 million pounds of lobster for nine years in a row after never previously reaching that mark, according to state records that go back to 1880.

But the industry faces numerous challenges, including the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the seafood business, the trade fight with China, a stubborn bait shortage and new protections designed to reduce risk to endangered whales.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Donald Trump

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles