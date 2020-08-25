MADISON – Estelle H. Shepardson, 89, of Madison passed away peacefully on August 21, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Estelle was born in Madison on March 30, 1931 a daughter of Edward J. Plourde and Eva M. Poirier. She attended local schools and was a graduate of Madison High School, Class of 1950.

She married the love of her life Clyde A. Shepardson on May 4, 1952 and they shared 40 wonderful years together until his passing on March 28, 1992.

She is survived by her sister: Lillian Nesbitt; her two children: son, Michael Shepardson, and his wife, Joan Marie of Pennsylvania, and daughter, Susan Shepardson of Virginia. Also by her grandchildren: Christopher, Sean, Alex, Sara, Erin and great grandchildren: Lucy, Stella, Rhett, Coen, Royce, and Saige. She was blessed with many good friends especially Karen Franzose, who was a great help and comfort to her in her later years.

The graveside service will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 1 PM in Saint Sebastian Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Madison & Bingham, Maine.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Maine General Hospice 10 Water St Waterville or a charity of your choice.

