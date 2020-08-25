SKOWHEGAN – Carolyn Louise (Henderson) Davis Webb, 82, passed away peacefully at her home on August 19, 2020 with her two daughters at her side.

Carolyn was born in Skowhegan on December 19, 1937, the daughter of Roberta L. Henderson (Thomson) and step-father Harville Thomson. She was very close to her grandparents Elva and Walter Henderson.

Carolyn worked for the Norrwock Shoe Company in Skowhegan in the Engineering Department for many years, moving on to the Hathaway Shirt Company in Waterville, and then to New Balance in the Engineering Department until her retirement. After retirement, she worked at the LL Bean Call Center in Waterville for several years where co-workers frequently commented on her abundance of energy.

Carolyn was active and fun-loving. She loved to play cards, dance, shop, bowl, travel and tend her flower gardens. She was an ardent organizer of class reunions for the Class of 1955. She was also a past member of the Rebekah Lodge in Skowhegan.

She graduated from Skowhegan High School in the Class of 1955. She was married Vincent Davis for 41 years and they had two daughters, Victoria and Karen.

Carolyn leaves her husband of 11 years, Dale Webb of Skowhegan, her two daughters Vicki LaCasse (husband Jeff) and Karen Davis-Liberty (husband Larry), grandchildren Matthew and Lindsey LaCasse and Vincent Seth and Ethan Liberty, sister-in-law Nicki Thomson, several nieces and nephews, many dear friends, and her beloved canine companion Princess.

Carolyn was predeceased by her husband Vincent and her brother Brian Thomson.

Because of Covid-19 concerns, services at this time will be limited to a graveside service at the East Skowhegan Cemetery on Oak Pond Road in Skowhegan on Friday August 28 at 12:00 noon. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine. Anyone who wishes to leave the family messages can do so on our website at ? http://www.smartandedwardsfh.com

Donations in Carolyn’s memory may be made to the Somerset Humane Society,

PO Box 453,

Skowhegan, Maine 04976.

