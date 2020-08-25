MADISON – Florence May Webber, 93, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord and Savior, as well as her predeceased husband, Phillip H Webber Sr., on August 18, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at her home in Madison, Maine.

She was born in Skowhegan, Maine, on June 6, 1927, to Donald and Eugenie Seeley (deceased), and raised by foster parents, George and Nettie Foster (deceased), whom she adored very much. She married Phillip on August 7, 1943, in Cornville, Maine, and enjoyed a long, loving marriage of 64 years before his passing in 2007.

A strong, caring, loving, beautiful mother of nine children, she was the glue that held her family together throughout the years. She worked at the Textile Laurel Plastics Mill in Madison for a short time and was a caretaker to many family and friends in need, while keeping up with the things she loved. Hobbies included sewing, cooking, gardening, caring for animals, painting wood crafts, trips with family, dancing and playing music, boat rides, fishing, being at camp, eating out, Genealogy, crocheting, putting puzzles together, playing cards and scrabble with family and friends. She was also a member of the Rebekah Lodge No 95.

She is survived by her tubby companion, Buddy the cat, children, Elizabeth Crosley of New London, Conn., Sheridan Messer and husband Chet of Madison, Euletta Seavey and husband Raymond of Madison, Florence Bachelder of Kingfield; Clarence Webber of Madison, and Hattie Spaulding and husband Charlie of Palmyra, daughter-in-laws, Cathy Webber of Madison, and Luanne Webber of China, Maine, and brother, Ted Seeley of East Madison. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and dear friends.

She was predeceased by her loving sons, Phillip Webber Jr., Tommy Webber, and David Webber, son-in-laws, Ricky Bachelder and David Mazzella, daughter-in-law, Helen Webber, cherished foster sister, Kathleen Soule, and other beloved extended family and friends.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to family and friends for their caring and loving thoughts and a very special thank you to Maine General Home Care and Hospice for their professional services and kind-hearted staff.

Graveside service will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are by Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made in Florence’s name to help with the hot meals program served by the VFW Post 7865 in Madison, ME that she enjoyed to attend. Donations can be sent to Madison/Anson Senior Citizens,

c/o Elizabeth Coro, Treasurer,

PO Box 85,

Madison, ME 04950.

