OAKLAND – Mr. Floyd C. Frost Sr., 71, of Oakland, passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, August 22, 2020. He was the husband of Edith A. (Stevens) Frost with whom he shared 38 years of marriage.

Floyd was born December 6, 1948, in Waterville, he was the son of the late Guy and Mabel (Palmer) Frost. He was a graduate of Messalonskee High School class of 1970.

Floyd worked for the State of Maine as a custodian for 22 years until his retirement. He previously worked as a weaver for Cascade woolen mills for 17 years.

Floyd enjoyed working and fishing. He also enjoyed helping others out when needed.

In addition to his loving wife Edith, Floyd is survived by his children, Darin Frost of Waterville, Floyd C. Frost Jr. of So. China, Mark Frost of Guilford, Wyona-Lynn Shaunessey of Winslow, Kathleen Wood of Benton and Patrick Patnaude of Norridgewock. He is also survived by his two sisters, Lilliemay Ellison and Barbara Cheatham both of Easley, S.C., as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Floyd’s funeral services and interment will be held privately.

Arrangements are in the care of the Wheeler Funeral Home, 26 Church St., Oakland where condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

