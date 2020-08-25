ANSON – Harris Merrill passed at his home in Anson Valley on Wednesday August 19, 2020, with his daughters, Valerie and Edie, at his bedside. The window opened wide and a breeze blowing through with music playing from his loving wife Lillian and great daughter Sarah in the background.

Harris was born in Anson, Maine, to Maurice and Bernice Wells Merrill. He lived most of his life in Anson Valley, and a short time in Vermont as a child. He married Lillian Merrill on December 28, 1947, in Kingfield, Maine.

Harris is predeceased by his parents and his wife of 70 years Lillian Merrill, his oldest daughter Eleanor Clark, his son David H. Merrill and a grandson J.J. Mauller. He has also lost his brother, Edward Merrill, sisters Blanch Higgins and Sandy Dexter.

He fought a battle with cancer for over three years. The strength of this man is something we will all remember. He did not go down with out a mighty fight. The phrase “strongest man we ever knew” was spoken many times over this last leg of his journey

Harris was a life long lumberman. He loved the woods and all that went with it. He lumbered first with horses, and as the years passed and to keep up with the times went to mechanical harvesting. He owned his own business for many years and also worked as a foreman for Fred O. Smith and Greg Adams. He retired, but still cut wood on his land until he was 83 years old. Even last year, he stacked all his firewood in neat rows after the family “yarded” the wood out.

Harris and Lillian also enjoyed country music. They would go to “pickin parties” every Saturday and play and sing with friends and family. They especially enjoyed the Country Sundays at Embden Community Center. Harris was an accomplished guitar player and had a beautiful singing voice. We will miss this so much. Dad and Mom loved long rides to no where particular. Dad also took many fishing trips with his son, grandsons and son-in laws.

Harris loved children. So many photos of this man with a huge smile on his face holding and new grandchild, great grandchild and yes great, great grandchild. He was very close to his brothers and sisters. He loved his nieces and nephews as well.

Harris is survived by his daughters Valerie Burbank and husband Bart of Lexington Twp., Edie Welch and husband Mike Welch of Belgrade. Grandchildren, Robert Stewart of Alaska, Melissa Davenport of Waterville , Mike Welch the II of Cornville, Amy Burbank Rollins of Canterbury Ct., Bud Burbank of Norridgewock, Dave Merrill of Kingfield, Chad Merrill of New Vineyard, Dawn Miller of Pleasant Ridge, Dodie Mathieu of Moscow, Stephanie Mauller of Las Vegas Nevada and Heidi Merrill of Auburn.

His special sister in laws, Mabel Heath and Eva Pinkham who were always coming to visit and check in with him. Harris had a very special relationship with his in laws, especially Carl Merrill and Clyde Merrill.

He has 25 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.

We would like to say a special thank you to Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice, especially Phoebe, Emily, Lynette, Tarin, and Kristie, who cared for our dad in his final days.

My sister and I could not have done this without our nephew Chad Merrill. You are so special to us.

We appreciate all the care from Maine General, especially Dr. Pakrafter, who made sure Dad could be comfortable in his last months.

To AMS of Anson for the times they came to help us with Dad and get him comfortable.

To his neighbors and friends Josh and Image for the visits, care, food and friendship we will forever be grateful. You are truly Angels among us.

Memorial service will be held for 6-8 p.m. September 4th at Giberson’s Funeral Home, 40 Maple St. Madison, Maine. There will be a graveside service on Saturday September 5th at 2 pm at the Sunset Cemetery on Fahi Pond Rd. North Anson, Maine. A celebration of life will follow at his home on 434 Four Mile Square Rd. Anson. There will be light refreshments and his beloved country music.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous