WATERVILLE – Jeanne Gilbert, 87, passed away peacefully on August 21, 2020, and was once again reunited with her husband, her parents, and all of her brothers and sisters, who had been watching over her until they could be together again.

Jeanne’s family was the most important thing to her. Her love for her family was only equaled by her love of God and church.

She was the last surviving member of a large family, which included six brothers, Gerard, Clem, Robert, Louis (Babe), Henry and Paul, and three sisters, Helen, Margo and Cecile, who passed away way too young.

Jeanne married Louis Gilbert in 1953. They moved to Winslow, Maine, speaking very little English, to raise their family. Jeanne worked for 41 years at C. F. Hathaway, while raising two young boys. As a devoted Catholic, Jeanne and Louis never missed Sunday mass. They instilled the values of church and family into both of their sons, teaching them that family was the most important thing in life.

After Jeanne retired from C. F. Hathaway, unable to sit and enjoy her retirement, she volunteered at Maine General in the hospital café for over 10 years.

Jeanne was predeceased by her parents, her brothers and sisters, her husband Louis, who passed away in 2003 and by her grandson Robert. She is survived by James and Rose Gilbert, and their sons Jason and Penny, and granddaughter Jazmine, and Matthew and Jen, and grandson Isaac, and Robert’s son Elijah. She is also survived by Marc and Cathy Gilbert, and their sons Ryan and Mandy, and granddaughter Ella, and Chris Gilbert.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Mount St. Joseph for the excellent care they provided our mother, and to the staff from Beacon Hospice for their care and support.

There will be no public visiting hours or church service.

