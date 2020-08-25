SKOWHEGAN – Kathleen Wilson Hartley, 70, passed away on August 16, 2020 at her home in Skowhegan. She was born on April 9, 1950 in West Chester, Pennsylvania, daughter of Herbert and Marion (Taylor) Wilson. She graduated from Henderson High School, West Chester, PA in the class of 1968. On August 16, 1969, Kathy married Steven E. Hartley in West Chester, PA., and he predeceased her on April 11, 2019. She was a devoted homemaker and they raised four sons. In her spare time, Kathy enjoyed doing cross stitch and reading.

Kathy is survived by her four sons, Brian K. Hartley and companion Allison of Madison, Kevin T. Hartley of New Vineyard, Glenn A. Hartley of Madison, Colby W. Hartley and wife Jessica of Belgrade; ten grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Steven and her parents.

Services will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11 am at the Skowhegan Federated Church, 13 Island Ave., in Skowhegan with Rev. Mark Tanner officiating.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.

Donations in Kathy’s memory may be made to the Travis Mills Foundation,

89 Water Street,

Hallowell, ME 04347

or

travismillsfoundation.org

