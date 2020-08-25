WINSLOW – Ralph G. Bourassa, 86, of Winslow, passed away after a brief illness on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at his home in Winslow surrounded by his family.

Ralph was born and raised in Winslow and attended Winslow High School, graduating in 1953, where he excelled in football. He was employed as a first-class lineman by Central Maine Power (CMP) Company for 45 years. While at CMP, Ralph loved to treat his fellow linemen with his beautiful voice by singing Country and traditional French-Canadian folk songs over the company’s truck radio system, much to the dismay of CMP’s management. He thoroughly enjoyed the camaraderie of his fellow CMP linemen and thought of them like family.

A devout Catholic, he was a member of Corpus Christi Parish. He had a quick wit and a compassionate spirit who always tried to find the good in everyone. He was also a wicked cribbage player and was always up for a competitive game but was considerate enough to “allow” everyone to win a few games before showing them who the cribbage boss was. Ralph was a great cook who enjoyed preparing meals for his family, friends and anyone who dropped in as it was important to him that everyone felt welcomed.

Ralph enjoyed retirement with his wife in St. Maarten and by keeping busy with countless projects around the home, reading books about history and visiting with friends and family.

Like his seven brothers, Ralph served in the United States Army and was deployed in Germany from 1957 to 1959, working in Special Weapons.

Ralph is survived by his wife of 51 years, Brenda (Thomas) Bourassa; and their two children, Nikki and Michael; sister, Yvette “Jackie” Bourassa; brother-in-law, Michael Thomas and wife Candy and their daughter, Amy Pool; sisters-in-law, Jo-Ann Bourassa, Judith Veneziano, and Gail Thomas; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and great friends. “Mr. B.” will be missed by Mikayla, Amara, Braden and Elaina Rioux.

Ralph was predeceased by his parents, Lucy (Dusty) and Donat Bourassa; his brothers, Donald, Earnest, Frank, Lawrence, Leo, Carl, Richard; and his sisters, Lucille, Rena, Mona, Irma Munro, and Annette Thurlow. He was also predeceased by his in-laws, Robert Thomas, Barbara (Wheeler) Thomas and their son, Ronald Thomas.

A graveside service will be held at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 10:00 am. Protective face coverings are required for attendance.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.

Messages of condolence may be left at the bottom of this page in the comments section.

In Ralph’s memory, donations may be made to the Mid-Maine Homeless Shelter, 19 Colby Street, Waterville ME 04901 or to a charity of your choosing.

