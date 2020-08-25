Waterville Rocks! will host a live stream concert with Rustic Overtones at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, from the Waterville Opera House stage on Facebook life.

Waterville Creates! has been waiting for months to have the band back on its stage and wanted more than 50 fans be able to join the fun.Nothing in the performing arts is going exactly as planned these days, so this concert is moving online.

The free concert is sponsored by Kennebec Savings Bank, Colby College, and MaineGeneral Health.