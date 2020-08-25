Rustic Overtones, left to right, Lucas Desmond, Jason Ward, Jamie Colpoys, Dave Gutter, Gary Gemmiti and Jon Roods. Photo by Scott Mohler

Waterville Rocks! will host a live stream concert with Rustic Overtones at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, from the Waterville Opera House stage on Facebook life.

Waterville Creates! has been waiting for months to have the band back on its stage and wanted more than 50 fans be able to join the fun.Nothing in the performing arts is going exactly as planned these days, so this concert is moving online.

The free concert is sponsored by Kennebec Savings Bank, Colby College, and MaineGeneral Health.

 For more information, email [email protected], call 207-616-0292 or visit operahouse.org.
filed under:
WhatsHappening

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles