RANGELEY — A Virginia man who is alleged to be a “sexually violent predator” was arrested by Rangeley police on a charge of being a fugitive from justice Sunday night after police responded to a report of a disturbance at a local business.

Cory Thomas Everard, 32, of Fairfax, Virginia, had three arrest warrants out of that state charging two counts of sex offender registration violation for failing to reregister as a sex offender and a probation hold related to robbery.

Rangeley police responded to a disturbance reported at about 8 p.m. at Sarge’s Sports Pub & Grub on Main Street.

“A patron at the pub, described as a ‘trail hiker’ had been asked to leave for being loud and using profane language,” according to Police Chief Russell French. “While being escorted out of the business, the male allegedly stated that he had a gun and and made a threatening comment to the bartender.”

After approximately a 30-minute search, the suspect was located on Main Street and detained.

No firearm was found, however the suspect, who “verbally identified himself as being Cory Thomas Everard” was “discovered through record checks to be a sexually violent predator with extraditable warrants out of Virginia,” Russell wrote in an email.

Officer Tyler Fournier took Everard into custody for being a fugitive from justice based on outstanding arrest warrants.

The U.S. Border Patrol and the Maine State Police assisted Fournier.

He is being held without bail at the Franklin County Detention Center and is expected to go before a judge on Wednesday on the fugitive from justice charge.

Everard was convicted of second degree rape on March 20, 2009, in New York. The victim was a minor, according to the Virginia Sex Offender Registry.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: