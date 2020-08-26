State health officials reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, as well as an additional death.

There have now been 4,389 confirmed or probable cases since the pandemic reached Maine in mid-March, along with 132 individuals who have died with COVID-19.

In addition to the new cases, 34 more people were classified as recovered, which means the number of active cases dropped to 439, or 14 fewer than Tuesday. The 7-day average on Wednesday of 22.9 cases was down slightly from the 7-day average a week ago, 24.6 cases on Aug. 19.

The state is still investigating an outbreak at an Aug. 7 wedding in Millinocket that has been linked to at least 60 cases and two other locations. It wasn’t immediately known how many of the new cases Wednesday, if any, were connected.

Thirty-eight of the 60 cases were in people who did not attend the reception at the Big Moose Inn but were infected by someone who went to the wedding, including six cases at the Maplecrest Rehabilitation & Living Center in Madison. Twenty-two cases are from people who attended the reception.

Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention director Dr. Nirav Shah said Tuesday that a staff member at Maplecrest became infected from someone who was a close contact of a wedding attendee, causing the outbreak at the nursing home.

In addition, an employee at York County Jail also attended the Millinocket wedding. There have been 18 cases confirmed at the jail so far, but it’s not clear yet how many can be traced to Millinocket.

One person who did not attend the reception but is a close contact of an attendee has died of COVID-19, the Maine CDC has confirmed.

Gov. Janet Mills said Tuesday that despite the state’s overall low number of cases, the Millinocket wedding reception illustrates why it’s important to not get “pandemic fatigue” and start socializing like people did pre-pandemic, because one party where people don’t wear masks and physical distance can cause a major outbreak.

