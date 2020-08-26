The deadline for entries for the Strand Youth Film Fest in Rockland has been extended to Saturday, Oct. 31, according to a news release from Jana Herbener, Marketing & Community Relations manager, The Strand Theatre.

The event is an opportunity for young people living in Midcoast Maine and surrounding areas to create and submit their own short films. Filmmakers must be entering fifth grade through senior year in the 2020-21 school year, or ages 9 to 18 years old; the Junior division includes fifth through eighth grades, or ages 9-13, and the Senior division includes freshmen through seniors, or ages 14 to 18.

Participants must live in Midcoast Maine and surrounding areas, including Knox, Waldo and Lincoln counties, as well as Hancock, Kennebec, Penobscot and Sagadahoc counties. Films must be 1 to 5 minutes long and follow a G or PG rating, and must be entered into one of the following categories: Narrative (fiction), Documentary, Music Video, or Animation. Prizes will be awarded in each film category for both divisions, plus one “Best of Fest” prize. Films must be submitted in .mov or .mp4 format (note that most iPhone and iPad videos follow these formats). Only one film per submitter is permitted.

Strand Education Coordinator Brittany Parker made the decision to extend the deadline when she recognized that the SYFF could be used as a curriculum tool this fall. “Teachers, educators, parents and homeschoolers may be looking for a creative remote project for their students, who will then be able to enter their creations into the SYFF for a chance to win prizes and have their work seen by the community,” Parker said, according to the release. “I’m happy to help plan a film project that can tie into any curriculum!” she added.

To contact Parker, email [email protected].

Entries will be accepted through midnight on Oct. 31, with awards and a public presentation of the films (virtual, or in-person if possible) in the fall of 2020. Prizes will be awarded by a panel of judges consisting of local film professionals and Strand staff. The winners in each category (narrative, documentary, music, animation) will be awarded $75 each, and Best of Fest winners will take home $100. Additionally, winners will receive an official Strand Youth Film Fest Geiger Award. Winners will be selected for both Junior (fifth through eighth grades) and Senior (freshmen through seniors) divisions.

The film fest is made possible with support from the Harvey & Pam Geiger Charitable Fund.

For more information, visit RocklandStrand.com, email [email protected], or call 207-594-0070.

