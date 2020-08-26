Musician Don Campbell is a familiar sight on the stages of Maine and Nashville. In 2012, Don released a double CD, “Kites To Fly: Celebrating the Music of Dan Fogelberg” and in 2013, began presenting live performances of this music around his own busy schedule of Don Campbell Music shows.

His performances are endorsed by The Fogelberg Foundation of Peoria whose leadership also brought the Band to Dan’s hometown of Peoria, Illinois, to headline one of its annual Dan Fogelberg Celebration Weekends.

Tickets cost $20 in advance from the box office or by calling 207-633-5159.

For more information, visit boothbayoperahouse.com.