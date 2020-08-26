The Chocolate Church Arts Center has announced additional concerts as part of its CCAC Real Outdoor Concert Series.

My Life as the Man In Black: Scott Moreau Sings The Music of Johnny Cash at 3 and 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 29 and 30, on the Great Lawn at the Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St. in Bath, as part of a collaboration between the two organizations.

The concerts will be presented outdoors to audiences of no more than 50 people. Audience members will be spaced at least six feet apart, and staff will enforce distancing, hand sanitizing, and other health and safety measures at all events.

Moreau, who will pay tribute to Johnny Cash, was born in Bath, grew up in Litchfield, and made his professional stage debut at Brunswick’s Maine State Music Theatre in 1999. For 21 years, he has traveled the country, performing in musicals at the best theaters the U.S. has to offer. Moreau has performed as Johnny Cash since 2010, and has reprised his role as the “Man in Black” at the Ogunquit Playhouse in 2015 and 2016, The Tony Award-winning Paper Mill Playhouse, Maine State Music Theatre, Las Vegas’ Harrah’s Casino, and many other venues across the country and globe.

He also toured the world for four years with the first national Broadway Tour of Million Dollar Quartet, performing in over three hundred U.S. cities (including at Merrill Auditorium in Portland and the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor) as well as abroad in Tokyo, Osaka and Toronto.

All audience members are required to bring masks or other appropriate face coverings, which must be worn when checking in and purchasing concessions or merchandise.

For more information, visit chocolatechurcharts.org, or call 207-442-8455.

