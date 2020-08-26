WINDSOR – Lifelong resident of Windsor, Carroll Raymond York, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, to be with his Lord, on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at the Togus VA Medical Center.

Carroll was born in Windsor on April 6, 1925, the son of Raymond and Rubie (Colby) York. He attended Windsor schools and graduated from Cony High School before entering the Army Air Corps, 8th Air Force in 1943.

At the height of World War II, SSgt York was stationed at Grafton-Underwood England with the 384th Bombardment Group, 547th Bomb Squadron as a B-17 Tail Gunner, flying more than 27 combat missions over Germany. The 10-man crew’s last mission on April 17, 1945 ended with an emergency landing at Giessen, Germany with two engines out. Allied ground forces had captured this German fighter base only hours before. Carroll earned four Air Medals for heroism and meritorious achievement. He continued to serve in the European Theatre, flying refugees and allied troops to and from Morocco for flights home to the U.S. Carroll arrived home for Christmas 1945. In recent years when asked about his most proud accomplishment, “Helping win the war” was his quote again and again. In 2016, Carroll was made an honorary crew member on B17 “Sentimental Journey” and flew once again 70 years later.

Following his return, Carroll ran the family farm with his father and was employed at Togus VA Medical Center. He was a pillar of the Windsor community his entire life. His first “job” was in the 1930s as part of the town “bucket brigade” to fight fires. He served in numerous official and honorary roles until the time of his death.

Carroll was one of the founders of the Windsor Volunteer Fire Department in 1946 and served as chief and assistant chief for more than 70 years. He was a leader for the Maine Tree Farm Association since 1952, Maine Tree Farm #3. He was honored to receive the Spirit of America Volunteer award from the Town of Windsor. Among his memberships in civic groups were the Masonic Lodge and Eastern Star. A recent especially proud moment was participating in Honor Flight of Maine’s June 2016 trip to Washington D.C. Carroll was the Emeritus President of the C and M Saw Mill at the time of his death.

Carroll married his childhood sweetheart, Madelyn (Sproul) in 1946 and they cherished their 59 years of marriage until Madelyn died in 2005. He was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to all. The most important thing in his life was his family and friends. He was always very proud of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Carroll was admired, loved and respected for his core values, deep faith and belief in God, work ethic, remarkable generosity and humility, and love of country and community. During his recent 95th birthday celebration, Carroll was recognized for being one of the most positive, thoughtful, and inspirational people you could ever meet. He shared many valuable life lessons over the years and always focused on the positive. Carroll encouraged others to find their voice and to value all abilities.

Survivors include his children, C. Wayne York and wife Marla of Windsor, Sheila Ready and husband Ron of Windsor, and Dave York of Florida; and eight grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

Adhering to CDC guidelines of fewer than 100 people, wearing of masks and distancing, a graveside service will be held on Friday, August 28 at 10 a.m. at Rest Haven Cemetery, Route 32, Windsor.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, Windsor Chapel, 983 Ridge Rd. (Rte. 32), Windsor. Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.

The family suggests donations may be made in Carroll’s name to

Honor Flight of Maine

at honorflightme.org or

Honor Flight Maine

P.O. Box 1770

Portland, ME 04104-1770

or the

Windsor Volunteer Fire Department

c/o Kevin Ready

P.O. Box 101

Windsor, ME 04363

