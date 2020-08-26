AUBURN – Geraldine Libby Danforth Call, 88, passed away at The Hospice House, Auburn on August 21, 2020.

“Gerry” was born in Lewiston on March 6, 1932, the fifth of seven children of Howard and Christine (Bradbury) Libby. She attended Auburn schools and enjoyed rollerskating at the Auburn Rollerdome during her formative years. Her fondest childhood memory was of family reunions every Labor Day.

On Jan. 6, 1951 she married Wesley E. Danforth and resided in Sabattus. In 1954 they moved to South Monmouth where they raised two children, Sharon and Wesley Jr. In the mid ’60s they bought Monmouth Market and successfully ran the business for 20 years. Their close partnership ended when Wesley died in October, 1987.

Never afraid of a good day’s work, Gerry, at different stages of her life, picked apples for Chick Orchards in Monmouth, waited tables at Tacoma Lake Restaurant in Monmouth and Edward’s Restaurant in Lewiston. Her most recent employment was switchboard operator at CMMC, Lewiston.

Before the days of home health services, she, at an early age, helped care for her house-bound mother and her younger siblings. For a time in retirement, Gerry enjoyed being companion to elderly individuals who needed assistance.

In 2003 Gerry married Robert Call and they spent seven years together splitting their time between Spruce Head, and St. Petersburg, Fla. Although their time together was cut short by Bob’s death in 2010. Gerry continued and cherished a loving relationship with the Call family.

Nothing was more important to Gerry than her family and friends. She delighted in family gatherings especially when her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were there. The lives and well-being of her many nieces and nephews were always of interest to her and she never ran out of things to talk about. Her children were privy to many loud and animated card games she had with cherished friends. She was even known to eat crackers in bed with her grandchildren! During her quiet times, she enjoyed knitting, crocheting, tole painting, viewing family photos and spending time at camp in Monmouth.

Gerry was predeceased by her parents; first husband, Wesley Danforth; all her siblings, Arnold, Harriette (Kilbride), Horace, Garry, Warren and Robert Libby; stepson, Jerry Call; and second husband, Robert Call.

She is survived by her daughter, Sharon (Ron) Grant of Greene, son, Wesley Danforth Jr. of Auburn; grandchildren, Douglas (Rebecca) Grant of Wales, Jonathan Grant of Monmouth, Wesley I. Danforth of Winthrop, Michael (KayTee) Danforth of Livermore Falls; great-grandchildren, Ryan and Reagan Grant, Gage Hughes and Gear Danforth; stepchildren, Lucinda (Ron) Gelinas of Farmington, John Call of Greece; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at Funeral Alternatives, 25 Tampa St., Lewiston on August 30. Visitation will be 2 to 3 p.m., family service at 3 p.m. Masks are required due to COVID-19.

The family wishes to thank the administration and staff of Schooner Estates Assisted Living, Schooner Memory Care, CMMC Emergency Dept., CMMC- T3, Hospice House, Amy Ouelette, NP and staff at Family Health Care Associates. Your compassionate care will always be remembered.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to

Androscoggin Hospice House

236 Stetson Rd.

Auburn, ME 04210

