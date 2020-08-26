HALLOWELL – Richard Alston Jordan, 93, died on August 24, 2020. He was a resident of Granite Hill Estates in Hallowell. He was born in Waterville to the late William Clifford Jordan and Regina Lachance Jordan (Fuller, Kadow). He married his beloved Lucille (Poulin) in 1950.

Dick graduated from Cony High School in Augusta, was a World War II veteran and graduated from the University of Maine in 1950 with a degree in mechanical engineering. He was a career paper company engineer with Hudson Pulp and Paper Co, Augusta, Great Northern Paper Co, Millinocket, St. Regis Paper Co, Bucksport, and Champion International Corporation Corporate Engineering Division. After his 1987 retirement, he served as a consulting engineer with Champion.

Post retirement, Dick and Lou set off on a long and thoroughly planned road trip with their personally customized van and travel trailer. They traveled throughout the United States for many months visiting the sites, family, and friends from throughout the U.S. Dick and Lou lived in Augusta, Millinocket, Orland, Verona Island then to Bellingham Wash., Sartell Minn., and back to Maine in Castine, So. China and finally Granite Hill in Augusta.

He enjoyed woodworking and was often fixing something. He was a community volunteer in many of the places he and Lucille lived, including Board membership of the Castine Conservation Trust, Castine Water District and, Maine General as a Granite Hill representative. Dick was a longtime University of Maine Pulp and Paper Foundation Scholarship Committee member and Income Tax Aide volunteer with AARP.

He and Lou enjoyed many outdoor activities including canoeing, salt water sailing and skiing. Dick enjoyed a lifetime of hunting and fresh water fishing with friends, especially with Millinocket friends, and occasionally in younger days with Lou. They designed and built their Ambajejus Lake summer camp in ’61. It was their special place, routinely shared with family and friends. Dick was a life- long newspaper reader, even when failing sight limited him to reading the headlines with a magnifying glass. His newspaper reading supported his interest in current events and was a tangible reminder of his papermaking career and his time at Great Northern Paper Co. during which they were the largest global producer of newsprint.

Dick was especially proud of his family and their accomplishments.

He is predeceased by his wife; and one sister, Dorothy.

Dick is survived by his sister, Mary Edwards of San Antonio Texas; four children, Ginger Jordan-Hillier and husband, Chuck Hillier of Monmouth, Mark C. Jordan and wife, Ellen Belknap of Portland, Kathleen J. Ward and husband Bruce of Topsham, Sarah J. Gould and husband, Pete of Ithaca, N.Y. Lou and Dick were blessed with six grandchildren and their families, Jonathan Hillier and son, Truman; Daniel and Lauren Hillier and sons, Avery and Isaac; Colleen Ward, Jordan Ward, Peter Jordan, William Jordan; and many nieces and nephews.

There will be a private family funeral due to COVID.

Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.

Donations may be made to your local Hospice group or your local food pantry.

