PORTLAND – Ryan Joseph Foss was born on Dec. 31, 1978 in Waterville. He was a talented musician, an Eagle Scout, an avid skier, an engineer, a husband, a father and a friend. At the age of 41, he passed away on August 20, 2020 in Portland. As an identical twin and brother to his younger sister, he grew up in the Waterville area. Upon graduating from Waterville High School in 1997 he attended Colorado State University and the University of Maine Orono where he earned a degree in mechanical engineering.In 2010, he married Kristen Lowe and they made their home in Portland where they experienced great joy with the birth of their son, Davis. He applied his brilliant mind to his work as a mechanical engineer. Ryan lived a life of extreme joy and sorrow. He felt things deeply. He was broken by the loss of his twin brother. The birth of his son left stars in his eyes. Ryan was unique, he was a force. He was capable of great compassion. He also struggled in many ways. Ryan loved children and they loved him; he was silly, playful, and a natural teacher. More than anything, Ryan loved to be a father. His son is his legacy. Ryan is predeceased by his brother, Eric; his grandparents, Norma and Frank Foss of Scarborough and Joe and Tina Murphy of Bangor; and a cousin, Joey Murphy of Brewer.He is survived by Kristen and Davis Foss; sister, Katie and Elnur Jafarli of Natick, Mass.; his parents, Glen and Connie Foss of Natick, Mass.; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, nieces and nephews; plus, countless friends, musicians and fellow adventurers.We are comforted in knowing that Ryan is at peace soaring through God’s universe with his brother, Eric by his side again. The best way to honor Ryan’s memory is with an unexpected act of kindness. A celebration of Ryan’s life will be held at a date and place to be determined. In acknowledgment of the health concerns presented by the pandemic, this event will be outdoors and limited in capacity.Condolences may be expressed and further service details will be provided at http://www.athutchins.com.

