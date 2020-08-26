WATERVILLE – Stella Labbe, 93, of Waterville died peacefully on Friday, August 21, 2020. She was born in Caribou on Jan. 16, 1927 to the late Francis and Ethel Dionne.

The Dionne family moved to Fairfield when Stella was a young girl but she always had fond memories of Aroostook County. She attended Immaculate Heart of Mary School and Lawrence High School.

Stella was passionate about her family, friends, cooking, gardening, and the ocean. She loved music and dancing and she enjoyed watching women’s collegiate basketball as well as baseball, hockey, and golf. Quality time with family and trips to Arizona to visit her son and his family and extended family members was important to her. She worked for many years at the C.F. Hathaway Shirt Company after various jobs, mostly in cooking, including at the St. Francis de Sales rectory, and owning her own restaurant in the early 1970s, Stell’s Restaurant in Albion.

She was married for 25 years and predeceased by Richard Labbe of Waterville; and predeceased by five brothers and sisters; and a large network of friends.

Stella is survived by her three sons and their families, Michael and Virginia Labbe of Smithfield, Carl and Kathryn Labbe of Mesa, Ariz., and Randy and Susan Labbe of Waterville. She is also survived by two sisters, Marie and Joyce; and many nieces and nephews. She loved her grandchildren, Michael, Jeffrey, Rick, Lorna, Dana, Douglas, Gina, Marc, David, and Tricia.

Stella wanted a simple Mass Intention at Corpus Christi Parish in Waterville. She also wanted her loved ones to remember the dedicated staff at Northern Light Continuing Care, Lakewood where she was a resident on Moonlight Bay for the last three years. The warmth and dedication of the Lakewood staff was an inspiration to her and to all her family members. She loved their special programming, including trips to the coast, boat rides, movie nights, and dinner parties.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Stella Labbe’s memory for special programming on Moonlight Bay. Checks can be made out and sent to;

Northern Light Continuing Care, Lakewood

220 Kennedy Memorial Dr.

Waterville, ME 04901-4526

