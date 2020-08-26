Reports of a plane crash off Falmouth Town Landing on Wednesday afternoon were a false alarm, police said.
Police said someone called to report a plane crash but it was actually a “belly float plane” that lands in the water on its fuselage. It may have appeared to be a crash because the plane doesn’t float on pontoons like many seaplanes, said Sgt. Kevin Conger of the Falmouth Police Department.
The pilot and a passenger pulled the boat ashore after landing it on Highland Lake near the Lowell Farm Road boat launch. He said the two then visited a friend, and returned and took off a short while later.
Conger said he didn’t know the model of the plane or the names of the pilot or passenger. He said they were from out-of-state.
Initial reports were that a plane had crashed near the Falmouth Town Landing.
