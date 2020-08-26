Bus Routes for RSU #74

2020/2021

Due to COVID-19 Restrictions, we encourage parents/guardians to transport your child(ren) to and from school if you are able.

If you DO NOT need transportation for your child, please call the Director of Operations, Lorie Agren at 635-2727, Ext. 2.

Dennis

(White)

6:30 West Mills Road; 6:50 Hollin Waite Hill Road; 7:00 Pease Hill Road; 7:05 Merry Road; 7:15 Parkwood Drive; 7:17 Buswel Street and Pine Street; 7:20 Garret Schenck School; 7:35 CHS; 7:40 CCS

Julie

(Pink)

6:20 – Route 234; 6:25 Ricker’s Corner; 6:30 Town Farm Road; 6:40 Carrabassett Road; 6:50 Four Mile Square Road; 6:58 Valley Road; 7:10 Horseback Road; 7:15 Campground Road; 7:25 Garret Schenk School; 7:30 Union St.; 7:32 Madison St.; 7:35 CHS; 7:39 CCS.

Kathy

(Maroon)

6:50 – Lloyd Road/Upper Preble Avenue; 7:00 Hilltop Road; 7:05 Wilson Street; 7:06 Front St./ Third St./Oak St/Second St./Church Street; 7:20 Garret Schenck, 7:25 River Road; 7:30 CHS; 7:35 CCS

Alan

(Blue)

6:20 – Embden Pond Road; 6:23 Rusty Drive; 6:30 Moulton Road, 6:40 Dunbar Hill Road; 6:52 Ellis Road; 6:57 Bert Berry Road; 7:00 – Embden/Concord Town line; 7:04 – Kennebec River Road; 7:15 Ferry Street; 7:19 South Main Street; 7:20 Solon Elementary; 7:30 Fahi Pond Road; 7:44 CHS; 7:48 CCS

Chad

(Brown)

6:25 – Fox Hill Road/Athens; 6:30 Athens Consolidated School; 6:35 Valley Road in Athens; 6:43 Hole in the Wall Road; 6:50 French Hill Road; 7:00 Drury Road; 7:05 Brighton Road; 7:08 Pleasant Street; 7:10 Overlook Lane ; 7:15 North Main Street; 7:20 Solon Elementary School; 7:30 Solon Road; 7:35 CHS; 7:40 CCS

Anthony

(Red)

6:20- Abnaki Drive; 6:25 South Solon Road; 6:40 Parkman Hill Road; 6:50 Boardman Road; 6:55 South Solon Road; 6:57 Padham Road; 7:00 South Solon Road; 7:05 West Road; 7:10 River Road; 7:15 South Main Street; 7:20 Solon Elementary School; 7: 23 Ferry Street; 7:25 Kennebec River Road; 7:40 CHS; 7:45 CCS.

Kristine

(Purple)

6:20 Middle Road; 6:30 New Portland Hill Road; 6:49 Chick Road; 7:00 Lemon Stream Road; 7:00 River Road/ Route 146; 7:10 School Street; 7:18 Barron Road/Embden; 7:20 Getchell Road; 7:22 New Portland Rd.; 7:28 Hall Street; 7:29 High Street; 7:30 Willow Street; 7:35 CHS; 7:40 CCS

Pauline

(Lavendar)

6:00- Long Falls Dam Rd; 6:19- Bog Road; 6:25 Gilman Pond Road; 6:32 Earles Way; 6:34 Meadow Brook Road; 6:45 Cleveland and Wentworth Road; 6:52 Embden Pond Road; 6:56 Embden Fish Hatchery; 7:05 Barron Road and Fieldstone Lane; 7:10 Slipp Road; 7:12 Embden Pond Road; 7:22 Elm Street; 7:30 CHS; 7:35 CCS

*Times may vary during the first week or two of school, we ask for your patience and urge you to check the school website, carrabec.org, for updates.

If you have questions or concerns please call the Director of Operations, Lorie Agren at 207-635-2727, Ext. 2.

