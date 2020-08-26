In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, University of Maine Cooperative Extension created a virtual exhibit hall for Maine 4-H members in lieu of traditional exhibits normally shown during fair season, according to a news release from the Orono-based extension office.

UMaine Extension 4-H members from across the state have entered more than 180 projects to this inaugural Maine State Virtual Fair at extension.umaine.edu, ranging from art to building models, animal science, sewing, agriculture and more. Each exhibit represents projects completed and skills gained by 4-H members over the past program year.

The virtual exhibit hall will be open through Sept. 15.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Kristy Ouellette at 207-581-8202 or [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: