The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce has announced the winners of its 27th annual Golf Classic. The event was held on Aug. 19 at Mingo Springs Golf Course. Because of CDC COVID-19 guidelines, there was no dinner or awards ceremony, though players enjoyed a box lunch prepared by the Country Club Inn, according to a news release from Karen A. Ogulnick of the chamber of commerce.

This year’s winning teams:

• Men’s A Division – 1st Place

Erin Washington, Larry Washington, Kyle Ladd and Noel Dolbier

• Men’s A Division – 2nd Place

Sam Hight, Adam Orser, Doc Tulin and Mike Atwood

• Men’s B Division – 1st Place

Dave Kretzing, Jack Tourtillotte, Scott Hatfield and Jack McNultie

• Men’s B Division – 2nd Place

Dennis Croteau, David Tripp, Andy Greenspan and Wayne Kregling

• Women’s Division – 1st Place

Kate Williamson, Ellen Oppenheim, Beth Brunswick and Krista Perry

• Women’s Division – 2nd Place

Nancy Morton, Jackie Patnode, Jean Downs and Liz Schulte

• Mixed Division – 1st Place

Reggie Hammond, Carol Nale, Mark Richardson and Sean Danforth

• Mixed Division – 2nd Place

Ted Hershberg, Betsy Hershberg, Dan Hershberg and Bob Kramer

• Longest Drive – Deb Ladd (Women’s), Kyle Ladd (Men’s)

• Closest to the Pin – Betsy Hershberg (Women’s), Adam Orser (Men’s)

The sponsors who made this annual fundraising event a resounding success:

• Tournament Sponsor — HIGHT Family of Dealerships

• Partnership Sponsor — Saddleback Maine

• Gold Sponsors — Blue Flame Gas Co. / Rangeley Fireplace & Stove, Sarge’s Pub & Grub and The Fitch Company

• Centerpiece Sponsors: Rangeley Saddleback Inn and Skowhegan Savings Bank

• Full Hole Sponsors: Backwoods/Mr. Sweet Tooth, Central Distributors, Forks in the Air Mountain Bistro, Franklin Printing, Franklin Savings Bank, M&H Construction, Morton & Furbish Real Estate, PFG NorthCenter, Pine State Beverage, Rangeley Lakes Builders Supply and Valley Beverage.

• Partial Hole Sponsors: Allied Realty, Beauty Boutique, Blue Mountains Lawn Service & Caretaking, BOSS Power Equipment, Dom’s Auto Jeep & Cycle, Gingerbread House Restaurant, Loon Lodge, Mo’s Variety, Noyes Real Estate, Oquossoc Motel Country Suites, Portage Tap House, Rangeley Building & Remodeling, Red Onion Restaurant and Stratton Lumber

• Longest Drive Sponsors: Dead River Company and Moose Alley / Inner Eye

• Closest to the Pin Sponsors: Webber Construction & George Webber Professional Painting and White Wolf Inn

