ORONO — Emera Astronomy Center, University of Maine, 167 Rangeley Road, will reopen Tuesday, Sept. 1, and regular public shows will resume Friday, Sept. 4.

“We Are Stars” will be September’s 7 p.m. Friday public program and “Magic Treehouse — Space Mission” will be the 2 p.m. Sunday family matinee, said director Shawn Laatsch in a news release from the center.

Visitors and staff will be required to wear face coverings and disposable masks will be available for visitors.

Maximum capacity is 11 people inside the planetarium. Staff will usher visitors to assigned seats, which have been marked to ensure 6-foot social distancing. Tickets must be reserved in advance through the website or by calling 207.581.1341. Onsite ticketing will not be available.

Door handles, railings, seats, flat surfaces, and bathrooms will be cleaned and sanitized prior to each program. Hand sanitizer will be located in several locations, including the check-in counter and building entrances.

For more information, visit astro.umaine.edu.

