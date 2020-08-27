Continuing jobless claims in Maine hit the lowest point since mid-March last week, but more than 1,000 people filed new claims as layoffs continued in the state.
The state received roughly 64,100 weekly federal and state unemployment insurance claims in the third week of August, a drop of about 6,600 from the week before, the Maine Department of Labor reported Thursday.
About 2,400 initial jobless claims were filed by a total of roughly 1,300 Mainers last week, the department reported. The number of claims exceeds the number of claimants because of overlap between state and federal jobless aid programs.
Total unemployment claims in Maine remain at their highest point in at least a decade as businesses in the state grapple with the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. Initial state claims filed last week were roughly double the number filed during the same week of 2019.
Nationwide, more than 1 million claims for state unemployment benefits were filed last week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
This story will be updated.
