NORTH PORT, Fla. – Constance L. Maillet peacefully passed away with her family by her side on Jan. 2, 2020, a day before her 67th wedding anniversary after a courageous battle with lung cancer.

She was born in Canada on March 23, 1932. Her parents were the late Charles and Vera MacDonald of Anson, Maine. She graduated from Madison High School in 1949.

After high school she worked several different jobs, including Madison Electric Works, Hamilton Attorney-At-Law, and Norwalk Shoe as an office clerk. After she married, she worked at Gardiner Oil as an accounts receivable clerk and then at Maine Drilling and Blasting as an accounts payable clerk.

Music was Connie’s passion. She sang in many quartets and choruses over the years including the following: The Mel-O-Dears, Harmony Inc., Sweet Adelines, Melody Makers, Sugar and Spice, and Mainely Michigan Quartet.

Connie was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Vera MacDonald; her sister, Frances Bearor; and two sons, James and John Maillet.

She is survived by her loving husband, Lawrence Maillet of Augusta.; two daughters, Lisa Cookson, also of Augusta, Lauren Simpson and husband Mark of Farmington; and two sisters, Joyce Schofield, of Keene, N.H. and Jeanette Wallace of Scarborough. She leaves behind nine grandchildren, Jason, Caleb, and Cedric Simpson, Chad Maillet, Sarah Cookson-Gillis, Holden Cookson, Jackie Gosselin, Jenna McLaughlin, Timothy McLaughlin, and Kevin McLaughlin. She is also survived by seven great-grandchildren, Benjamin Crocker-Maillet, Ted, Rye, Lilla, Scout, Wes, and Avery Simpson.; and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by three daughters-in-law, Deborah Maillet, Janet Weed, and Teresa Holmes, all from the Gardiner/Augusta area.

Graveside ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 1 p.m. at the St. Sebastian’s cemetery. Masks are mandatory, six foot social distancing, and bring your own umbrella for shade. There will be no luncheon following the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to:

St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital

501 St. Jude Place

Memphis, TN 38105

Guest Book