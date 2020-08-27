WINTHROP – Kristin E. “Krissy” Doughty, 24, of Winthrop passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 23, 2020 from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident in Gardiner.

Although only 24, Krissy touched many people in her lifetime. Those who knew her, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives.

Krissy was born Jan. 14, 1996 in Lewiston. She is the daughter of Dwight A. and Gail S. (Schniedewind) Doughty of Winthrop. She was a graduate of Winthrop High School Class of 2014 and attended the University of Maine at Orono. Krissy grew up and resided in Winthrop until recently sharing a home with her partner, the late Anthony Fournier, in Litchfield, Maine.

Krissy very much enjoyed life and spending time with family and friends. Whether skiing the mountains of New England, playing softball in local leagues or relaxing on the lake where she grew up, she managed to maximize every minute of her short life. Her smile was infectious and her caring and compassionate personality resulted in many seeking her input, comfort, and guidance.

Krissy is survived by her parents of Winthrop; her brother, Bennett J. Doughty of Binghamton, N.Y.; her grandfather Dwight A. Doughty Sr. of Cumberland and her grandmother, Carol Schneidewind of Brunswick. She had a special place in her heart for her Chocolate lab “Tuck”. She is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

We know Krissy is now with her grandmother, Joan Doughty and her grandfather, Gilbert Schneidewind; she is loved here on earth as well as in heaven.

In the words of Winnie the Pooh, “How lucky we are to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard”.

A brief service for family will be held for Krissy on Friday, August 28 at 1 p.m. The service will be live streamed at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83302714743 for those who wish to participate. There will also be a Celebration of Krissy’s life at a later date and time to be announced.

Arrangements are in the care of the Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin Street, Winthrop where condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to the

Maine Multiple Sclerosis Society

74 Gray Road

Falmouth, ME 04105

