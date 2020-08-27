AUGUSTA – Madeleine M. Tondreau, 92, died at home after a two-year battle with various illnesses on August 24, 2020. Madeleine was born in Augusta on April 13, 1928 to parents Arthur and Eva (Poulin) Labonte.

She is survived by five sons and one daughter, Gerard and Deborah Tondreau, Anne and Larry Colgan, Michael Tondreau and companion Donna, Donald and Deborah Tondreau, Raymond and Sonya Tondreau, and Paul amd Alison Tondreau; 11 grandchildren, Ryan, Randy, Stephanie, Joshua, Jennifer, Emily, Benjamin, Jillian, Heather, Ashley and Matthew; seven great-grandchildren, Isabela, Katherine, Natalie, Diesel, Kingston, Maxwell and Madelyn; and two great-great-grandchildren, Luca and Madden; along with other step-grand and great-grandchildren.

She married Eli R. Tondreau on Sept. 19, 1949. After his passing in 1962, she began a career working at the Blaine House under Governor Curtis. She then went on to work for the city of Augusta’s welfare division. After serving time there, she was offered a position with the IRS where she later retired after 25-plus years of service.

During her lifetime, Madeleine was a woman of deep faith. She served the church in different capacities like being a Eucharistic Minister, Lecturer and Choir singer all at Saint Augustine Church. She served as an attendant for Holy Hour and Adoration at Saint Monica’s Chapel.

Mrs. Tondreau was a leader of Saint Paul’s Charismatic Prayer Group for several years where she assisted in the physical and spiritual healings of many souls. She was a member and leader of Ladies of Saint Anne prayer group where she received the Mother of the Year award in 2005.

She was blessed to go on pilgrimage to several places such as Israel, Fatima, Rome and Medjugorje. Each of these trips served to deepen her faith and prayer life.

Her family and friends can share countless hours of stories and testimonies that speak to her great faith. They went on pilgrimages to Saint Anne of De Beau Pre, as an entire family for 11 consecutive years just as they had done as young children with their mom and dad.

Mrs. Tondreau was a member of Cushnoc Senior Citizens club where she went on many special trips and enjoyed bingo.

She is predeceased by her husband, Eli R. Tondreau,; her parents and half-brother, Emile Labonte, her sister, Diane and brother-in-law Phillip Metivier; a special niece, Gloria Charest and her infant son of 4 days, David.

At her request there will be no public viewing. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for immediate family only due to Covid restrictions. The burial will be at Holy Family Cemetery, Augusta.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta.

Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.

