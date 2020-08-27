VASSALBORO – In loving memory of Rosemary Rowe who passed away on August 4, 2020 from a long battle with Alzheimer disease at the age of 89.

She was born on August 27, 1930 in Germany, the second child of Kurt and Frieda Trettau, and the family moved to the United States and lived in Pennsylvania, then settled in Vassalboro.

She married the love of her life on June 28, 1953 and together they had three children. She enjoyed attending military balls. She enjoyed animals especially horses and dogs. She also enjoyed having the grandchildren over to visit and swim in the pool. Her family especially liked her German cooking to include German potatoe salad and Sauerbraten.

Rose earned her degree as an RN and went on to be the administrator of the Augusta Convalescent Center and Country Manor and after retirement worked for Stanley Painter, MD.

She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Urban “Sonny” Rowe Jr.; both her parents; and her two sisters, Dot and Liz.

She is survived by her children, Gretchen Mangin, Eric and Debbie Rowe, and Jon and Sheri Rowe; 10 grandchilden Vickie, Peter, Benji, Bennie, Erica, Amanda, Becky, Jon Jr., Justin and Stephen; great-grandchildren, Allison, Cody, Grace, Ronan, Tyler, Dylan, Hayden, Gavin, Kyle, Conner, Marrissa, Alexsis, Jake, Nick, Matt, Kiersten, Lennon, Archor, Abbey, Braxton; and several nieces and nephews.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church Street, Augusta where condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website at http://www.familyfirstfh.com.

