ROME – Stephen J. McElvaine, 62, met his Savior the afternoon of August 24, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born in New Brunswick, N.J. on Dec. 8, 1957, the eldest son of the late Frances and Robert McElvaine.

Steve was deeply loved by his wife of 39 years, his children, grandchildren, nieces and other family members.

Steve was known for his kindness, caring, quick wit, gentleness, compassion, faith in God, and profound love. He had a song lyric for any occasion, an encyclopedic knowledge of every cartoon theme song, and a vast store of trivia facts, especially when sports was the topic. He was a lifetime fan of the often disappointing New York Jets, thanks to their winning Super Bowl III with Joe Namath at the helm.

He was a Deacon and member of the church Council at Hope Baptist Church in Hightstown, N.J. from a very young age, an Elder of United Baptist Church of Oakland for many years and a member of Faith Church in Waterville upon his death.

Steve is survived by his wife, JoAnn of Rome; son, Patrick and Vara and their daughter, Catriona of Augusta; son, Greg and Brittney and their daughter, Lucy of Brewer; brother, Bryan and Ranae of Tumersville, N.J., brother, Kevin and Trudie of Lincolnton, N.C., sister, Marie Ondy and husband, Marc of Robbinsville, N.J., and sister, Colleen McElvaine of New Jersey.

A celebration of Steve’s life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta. Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to:

His Hands Support Ministries, His Hands For Haiti

P.O. Box 72

Peru, ME 04290

