The University of Maine Cooperative Extension is offering a new training video for pesticide applicators seeking recertification credits.
Sprayer Calibration is available for viewing, along with instructions for accessing the one-credit quiz and other current pesticide applicator recertification training videos. Quiz results are shared with the Maine Board of Pesticides Control.
For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Kerry Bernard at 207-581-3884 or [email protected].
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Community
Pesticide applicator recertification available
-
Local & State
Accused killer arrested in Mississippi
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Rosemary Rowe
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Constance L. Maillet
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Kristin E. "Krissy" Doughty