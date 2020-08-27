The University of Maine Cooperative Extension is offering a new training video for pesticide applicators seeking recertification credits.

Sprayer Calibration is available for viewing, along with instructions for accessing the one-credit quiz and other current pesticide applicator recertification training videos. Quiz results are shared with the Maine Board of Pesticides Control.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Kerry Bernard at 207-581-3884 or [email protected].

