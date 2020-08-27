Sanford police are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed a 53-year-old local man Wednesday morning.

Police say Larry Allard of Sanford was pronounced dead at the scene of crash between his motorcycle and an SUV. The crash was reported just after 5 a.m. at the intersection of Jagger Mill Road and Alfred Road, also known as Route 4.

The driver of the Nissan Rogue was not injured.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

 

