My husband Kerry and I have known Hilary Koch and her family for several years. We and several friends would get together regularly with Hilary and her 99-year-old grandfather to discuss issues facing Maine, our country and the world. When Hilary decided to run for Maine Senate, we were overjoyed knowing how dedicated she would be in dealing with issues affecting us all.

Like many of us dealing with health issues, her family has faced the high cost of prescription drugs. Hilary has participated in local community concerns and has been an educator. She cares how the environment is impacting Maine and looks for solutions.

Hilary will represent us all and will work hard on issues facing Maine. Kerry and I whole-heartedly endorse Hilary Koch for Maine State Senate.

Barbara Temple

Benton

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »