Electing leaders that will listen to diverse voices, evaluate different perspectives and then taking action in the best interest of all Mainers is no easy task. It is even more difficult in these polarized times when independent critical thought is not quickly embraced. Electing candidates that listen to all the information (actually talking to people with different opinions), evaluate that information and act in the best interest of the collective good is always my goal.

I do not assume that any one person has all the right answers or that one party has the ability to speak for all Mainers. So, I vote for the candidates that I believe are guided by an ethical compass to act in the best interest of the collective good. Elected officials who act in ways that are ethical, is something I value far more than them agreeing with my perspective on every issue.

I have not always agreed with Sen. Shenna Bellows, D-Manchester, on every single issue. But as a mental health advocate, I can attest that she is extremely smart, compassionate, approachable and capable. She cares about people and her actions prove that.

Shenna is an ethical person driven to ensure all Mainers have the services and supports they need to thrive.

As a constituent of Sen. Bellows, I am proud to be represented by an individual who will listen to diverse perspectives and take the action that she believes will help the most Mainers. After 25 years working in the fields of child welfare, criminal justice and mental health, I feel strongly that we must build smarter systems to protect children, promote mental health, ensure educational advancement, and address the barriers Mainers’ face to independence.

I have a really high bar for politicians that I will openly support. This election, I am happy to share my support Sen. Bellows.

Jenna Mehnert

Readfield

