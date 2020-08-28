I am writing this letter to endorse Chip Curry for Waldo County in the upcoming November election. I have known Chip and his family for 15 years. He is very involved with his family, participating in various theater productions around Waldo County. He spends time curling at the local curling club and even finds time to mix work and family time by attending a Red Sox game at Fenway for students at UMA, which his wife attended. Chip also enjoys attending University of Maine football games and hockey games to cheer on the Black Bears.

Somehow, he also spends a lot of time helping the people of Waldo County. I have seen him at various fundraisers throughout the years and he is always willing to help out in any way he can either by time or

donation.

Chip Curry is a great candidate to represent Waldo County in the Maine Senate. I know that he is willing to listen to everyone’s ideas and concerns, such as affordable health care, broadband for all, job opportunities for everyone, along with the housing shortage in the Belfast area and property tax relief for residents, just to list a few of his concerns. Chip is dedicated to the residents of Waldo County.

Susan Boynton

Belfast

