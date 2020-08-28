The COVID-19 pandemic caused many in-person events to be canceled these past six months, but ingenuity, will power and technology provided alternatives, such as livestreaming events that kept people tuned in and traditions going, including the fifth consecutive year of Waterville Rocks!

Rustic Overtones streams live from the Waterville Opera House at 7 p.m. Friday. The free concert is also available on Facebook.

The free, family friendly outdoor concerts enlivened Castonguay Square through past summers, featuring regional acts, including Enter the Haggis, The Mallett Brothers Band, and The Ghost of Paul Revere, according to the Opera House website.

Rustic Overtones is a rock band from Portland with a discography that spans 20 years. The band’s indie rock sound is laced with strains of soul music, garage punk, jazz and psychedelic music of the ’60s and ’70s. Collaborations with David Bowie, Imogen Heap, Ray Lamontagne, Eric Krasno and others over the past 20 years have cemented the band’s status throughout New England, the website said.

Waterville Rocks! is presented by the Waterville Opera House and Waterville Creates! and made possible by the generosity of Kennebec Savings Bank, Colby College and MaineGeneral Health.

