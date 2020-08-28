Five new food preservation webinars from University of Maine Cooperative Extension will focus on preserving local food with safety and flavor in mind.
Canning relish will be the topic at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1. Other webinars in the series will focus on preserving apples, which will be held Sept. 8; pressure canning soups and stocks, set for Sept. 15; fermenting vegetables, which will be held Sept. 22; and dehydrating fruits and vegetables, planned for Sept. 29.
Registration is required; a $5 donation per session is optional. Register on the program webpage to receive the link and resources. The webinars are recorded.
For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Kate McCarty at 207-781-6099 or [email protected]
