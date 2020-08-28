Five new food preservation webinars from University of Maine Cooperative Extension will focus on preserving local food with safety and flavor in mind.

Canning relish will be the topic at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1. Other webinars in the series will focus on preserving apples, which will be held Sept. 8; pressure canning soups and stocks, set for Sept. 15; fermenting vegetables, which will be held Sept. 22; and dehydrating fruits and vegetables, planned for Sept. 29.

Registration is required; a $5 donation per session is optional. Register on the program webpage to receive the link and resources. The webinars are recorded.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Kate McCarty at 207-781-6099 or [email protected]

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
UMaine Cooperative Extension

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles