Gerard Menard, a longtime mail carrier and postal clerk in Brunswick, died Saturday at age 94.

Though Mr. Menard’s work at the Brunswick Post Office was an important part of his life, his true passion was creating. He had a natural ability to bring any stage, set or store window to life, his family said.

Mr. Menard was a parishioner of All Saints Parish at St. John’s Catholic Church, where he oversaw altar decorations and designed the nativity creche still used today, according to his obituary, published in Thursday’s Press Herald.

He also designed and built stage sets for the Paradis School of Dance, the stage scenery for the Crusade Capers at Bowdoin College, and for musicals put on by the Brunswick High School Drama Club. For many years, he also designed and trimmed the former Senter’s department store windows and marquis.

His daughter Elaine Perry reminisced Wednesday about some of her father’s designs, including a large clam shell that opened and closed, for an underwater scene. Perry said her father would design sets out of cardboard boxes or any other materials he had on hand.

“He was an extremely creative person,” Perry said. “He had a wonderful imagination. I remember he would create these wonderful stories and explain in detail how a mermaid glimmered, how her scales were colored, and the underground palace she was in. He dreamed in living color. He always remembered his dreams.”

Mr. Menard overcame some health issues at a young age that helped shape his life. His daughter said he was born with “wry neck,” or torticollis, a rare condition in which the neck muscles contract, tilting and twisting the head. At age 9, he was treated at the Shriners Hospital for Children in Springfield, Massachusetts. He recovered and led an active life.

His daughter said Wednesday that kids teased her father and called him a cripple. She believes he learned how to draw and think creatively during those years.

“It was a way for him to express himself,” his daughter said. “He loved creating an alternate view or experience. He loved to embellish and create a beautiful reality.”

He was married to Valencia Menard for 69 years. The couple lived in Brunswick, where they raised three children.

“They complemented each other,” his daughter said. “For family events, my father was the decorator and my mother was the cook. They were partners. They were definitely partners raising us. My mother always supported him.”

Mr. Menard was a postal carrier and clerk at the U.S. Postal Service in Brunswick for 30 years before retiring in 1984.

He served on the board of directors of the Atlantic Regional Federal Credit Union, formerly St. John’s Federal Credit Union, for 25 years including seven as chairman.

In 1989 and 2005, he was recognized by the Maine Credit Union League with its President’s Award. He was also a member of the Brunswick Bicentennial Committee. A highlight for him through the years was building floats for parades and celebrations. In 2014, while sitting at his wife’s side, he was grand marshal of the Memorial Day Parade.

Valencia Menard passed away nine months ago. Perry reflected on a note he wrote to his wife for her 90th birthday. Most recently, the couple lived at The McLellan in downtown Brunswick.

“He wrote how happy he was being with her at The McLellan,” Perry recalled. “He said to her that he felt lucky to be there. He said, ‘I love the way in the mornings you dip your donut in your tea and the way we always make the bed together.’ ”

Mr. Menard recently fell at home and hit his head. His daughter said he was able to get up and ask the neighbors for help, but five days later, he died.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

