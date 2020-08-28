BOSTON – Give back through golf with the new virtual Jimmy Fund Golf Challenge fundraiser. Choose your own golf challenge: play 18 holes or more, visit the mini golf course with your family, create a trick shot in your backyard, or challenge yourself to a one-day golf marathon.

Registration will cost $20 and each participant will receive a Jimmy Fund face buff and a $20 PGA Tour Superstore gift card. Reach out to family, colleagues and friends for donations to support your efforts to raise money for research and care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. With no dedicated fundraising minimum participates are encouraged to fundraise through Oct. 30 to earn prizes and foursomes to the area’s premier golf destinations.

However you choose to play, you can support the Jimmy Fund and Dana-Farber’s lifesaving mission.

For more information, visit jimmyfund.org.

