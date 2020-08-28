AUGUSTA – Charles Michael “Mike” McCormick was born on Dec. 15, 1937 in Gardiner to Francis and Violet (Tobin) McCormick. He died on August 25, 2020 at the Maine Veterans’ Home in Augusta.

Mike grew up in Whitefield and attended St. Mary’s School with his sisters, Maggie and Katy. Mike went to Cony High School to graduate in the class of 1956. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corp. in October of 1956 and achieved rank of Corporal. He was honorably discharged in 1959. Mike returned to Whitefield to raise his seven children with Teddy and eventually open his own plumbing and heating business, CM McCormick and Sons.

Mike was an avid baseball fan and could be found playing in the fields in Whitefield as a child, coaching his own children and later watching his grandchildren play baseball. He was an overall New England Sports Enthusiast. He loved Notre Dame Football and followed them closely as well. He took great pleasure watching his grandchildren in sporting events, theater and music, to name a few.

Mike was an active parishioner at St. Denis Catholic Church, he was a member of the Whitefield Lion’s Club, the Coast Guard Auxiliary, Whitefield Volunteer Fire Department, Whitefield Athletic Association and the WJW Snowmobile Club.

Mike is survived by his seven children, Mary Hanna (Chad) of Round Pond, Sean (Leslie) of Whitefield, Patty Scully (Mike) of Waterville, Cathy Alexander (Ed) of Damariscotta, Stephanie Wright (Andy) of St. Johnsbury, Vt., Steven (Lana) of Whitefield and Karen McCormick of Whitefield; three stepchildren, Bob Staab (Peggy) of Gorham, Kathleen Staab of Jefferson and Valerie Chipman (Jeff) of Lisbon; 14 grandchildren, Chad, Jared and Kaitlin Hanna, Christine Knight and Michael McCormick, Brendan and Allison Scully, Tom Alexander and Lauren Brown, Stephen and Nathan Nichols, David McCormick, Simon and Malaki McCormick; six great-grandchildren and one more on the way; six step-grandchildren; sister, Maggie Caron (David) of Pemaquid; brother-in-law, Ron Bechard and niece, Erin Bechard of Augusta.

Mike predeceased by his parents; sister, Katy Bechard; his partner of 28 years, Mary Staab; and son-in-law, Kevin Scully.

Mike’s family would like to thank the staff at Maine Veterans’ Home for the loving care that Mike received in “Company C” for two years.

Funeral services will be held privately, due to the restriction of Covid-19.

Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave, Gardiner. Condolences, Memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

Memorial donations may be sent to the

Maine Veterans’ Home Activities Fund,

Att: Mona Boucher

310 Cony Road

Augusta, ME 04330

