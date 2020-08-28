LITCHFIELD – Linda M. Blair, 64, of Litchfield and Hallowell, passed away Monday August 24, 2020, at the Alfond Center for Health in Augusta following a short illness.

Born in Biddeford on May 7, 1956, the daughter of late Robert and Laurette (Cadorette) Boissonnault.

Linda attended Biddeford schools and graduated in 1975.

She worked as a med tech, most recently at Maine Veterans Homes for 10 years. She enjoyed reading, collecting movies, attending/hosting yard sales and most of all spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Linda is survived by her longtime partner, Leslie Hall, of 18 years; five children and 15 grandchildren, Troy Desmarais and his wife Jenny and their four children Paige, Bennett, Piper and Phoebe of Litchfield; Jason Desmarais and his wife Amy and their six children, Haley, Tyler Thomas, Owen, Tyler Scott, Emily, and Kendall of Litchfield; Trisha Difonzo and her three children Saverio, Marvin, and Luna of Colchester,Vt.; Nicole Miner and her son Connor of Litchfield; and Ryan Blair* and his daughter Summer of Greene. She is also survived by her two stepchildren, Dorothy Tripp and her husband Tyler of Farmingdale, Johnathan Hall of Belgrade; and step-grandchild, Gavin Tripp.

Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday Sept. 1 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., at Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner. Burial will take place at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, Memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

