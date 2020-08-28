PITTSFIELD – Lois Elaine Brooks, 86, entered Heaven’s gates on August 23, 2020, after a long battle with dementia. Unless you knew our mom before dementia, you really can’t understand how sad this really is.

She graduated from Maine Central Institute with the class of 1952, and continued her postsecondary education at the University of Maine in Farmington. She worked several jobs including waitressing at the Lancey House, held various positions within the school district, including several years as a Title I teacher at Burnham School, and her most rewarding job at Skill’s, Inc.

She was born June 17, 1934, to Manuel H. Snow and Kathleen A. (Snowman) Snow. She married the love of her life, Robert G. Brooks Sr., on Dec. 2, 1955. Together they built a life of love, hard work, and dedication, and passed these qualities onto their children. She was “one of a kind.”

Lois was a dedicated mother who lived her life for her family and embraced every moment with them. Our mom was the strongest woman we have ever known. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her smile. She was extremely generous in every way, always sharing her time and letting people know how important they were to her, making sure she left them as friends. She also had a very special place in her heart for all animals.

Lois loved to serve. She was a long time member of the First Baptist Church of Pittsfield, where she held many positions. She was a Cub Scout Leader, member of the Arts Club, worked for the Welcome Table, and proudly volunteered each year during the Egg Festival enjoying “the giant frying pan.”

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Robert G. Brooks Sr.; children, Robert Brooks II of Palmyra, Martha Brooks of Pittsfield, Rachael Brooks and husband Eric Squire of Machiasport, Peter Brooks of Harpswell, Brent Brooks and wife Shawn of Monmouth, and Barry Brooks and wife Amy of Pittsfield; 13 grandchildren, Christopher Brooks, Jennifer Snowman, Ryan Brooks, Josh Trask, Erin Trask, Jacob LiBrizzi, Tyler LiBrizzi, Ali LiBrizzi, Matthew Brooks, Benjamin Brooks, Kayla Brooks, Adrianna Brooks, and Ashley Brooks; nine great-grandchildren; and a special niece, Barbara St. Jean and husband Paul.

She was predeceased by her parents; and her sister, Naomi Sutherland.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 1 at the Village Cemetery, Peltoma Avenue, Pittsfield, with Pastor Bill Johnson officiating. All are welcome.

1 Corinthians 13:13: “And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.”

To leave a message of kindness or to share a memory, please visit http://www.shoreynichols.com.

Care has been provided by Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, Pittsfield.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Humane Society or an animal shelter of your choice.

