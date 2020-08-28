RUMFORD — Officials learned Thursday night that a town police officer has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Town Manager Stacy Carter.

“That officer is self-quarantining, and Chief (Tony) Milligan is working with Occupational Health and Rumford Hospital to set up testing for the rest of the Police Department and possibly other town employees,” he said.

He added that the officer was symptomatic (no symptoms).

Carter said everything in the building, including the department and court, is shut down “so that we can do a deep cleaning. We hope to learn more today once we meet with health officials.”

He said Milligan has been in touch with the Sheriff’s Office, State Police and Mexico police about mutual aid, but the officers have been directed to wear masks and observe social distancing.

As far as a timeline, Carter said it’s still premature. “We’re trying to get this done as quickly as possible. As I learn more, I’ll be updating our web page (rumfordme.org), as well as the town’s Facebook page.”

At this time, he said he believes the Town Office will go into the same mode it was in last March. “The lobby of the Town Office will be open and we’ll be doing business through our drop box, phone and email.”

Further, the next regular meeting of the Board of Selectmen, at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 3, will probably be conducted via Zoom, until the town learns of the other COVID-19 testing results.

“I don’t know how long it’s going to take us to get the tests back — (whether) it’s going to be a quick turnaround, a 72-hour turnaround or longer,” said Carter.

He said they’re also in contact with the Centers for Disease Control. “That might be a faster route (for test results). We don’t know. We’re still waiting for those answers.”

